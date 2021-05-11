





Tonight the heart

is a vase filled

with thistles

and lilies, burdock

and roses, knapweed

and voluptuous peonies.

It is perhaps not

the bouquet I would choose,

but it is what is here.

But it’s hard to hold it all,

I say to the world.

And it is. It’s too much,

I say. But is it?

And I’m scared

the vase will break.

But it doesn’t.

Instead it widens

to contain what is in it—

stems of puncturevine

and poppies,

leafy spurge and

delicate lisianthus.

And so I hold it,

I hold it all.

And the vase doesn’t break,

but oh, as it widens,

the ache.

