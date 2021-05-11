Join co-hosts Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer and James Crews for an hour of poetry that helps us meet the here and now with special guest Mark Nepo. This program originally aired May 10, 2021 The program begins with a few poems by each of the hosts, then a reading by Nepo, and then a conversation between the three about poetry and how it is helping us meet this moment.

This free event is hosted by SHYFT at Mile High, whose mission is to provide all people, regardless of ability to pay, with classes and programs shown to reduce stress and anxiety, move through depression, and create connection. This is a free offering that you can support through a donation: onegoodturn.com/donate.

With over a million copies sold, Mark Nepo has moved and inspired readers and seekers all over the world with his #1 New York Times bestseller The Book of Awakening. Beloved as a poet, teacher, and storyteller, Mark has been called “one of the finest spiritual guides of our time,” “a consummate storyteller,” and “an eloquent spiritual teacher.” A bestselling author, he has published twenty-two books and recorded fourteen audio projects. Recent work includes The Book of Soul (St. Martin’s Essentials, 2020) and Drinking from the River of Light, a Nautilus Award Winner (Sounds True, 2019). http://marknepo.com/ and http://threeintentions.com/.