for Heartbeat, singing together since 1994





Every week we sang, sang blues

and ballads, folk songs,

rounds, pop songs, jazz,

love songs, chants. And we

didn’t just sing, we touched

and hugged, leaned in and loved,

ran our fingers through the waves

of each other’s hair, laughed till we peed,

and jostled and shoved and teased

and offered tissues and kissed cheeks

and brought the shared melodic air

into our bodies and returned it

into the room in currents of ecstatic song.

Oh we sang, how we sang, as if

singing were a life raft that kept us afloat

on the aching broken world.



Now, I sing alone in the kitchen.

Sometimes I’m haunted by the part

I sing—a harmony line unanchored

by the melody. With no tonic,

the tune feels off. There is so much

that’s missing, that’s lost.

Sometimes I make up a new song

and sing about what is here.

Good morning, hummingbird.

Good morning, loneliness. Good

morning big empty room.

The air holds the notes like shimmering drops

that sometimes leak out of my eyes

when I think of how we sang, the music

a life raft, and your voices, my friends, the oars.





