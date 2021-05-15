Walking up the Fall Creek Road, 2021





I see my old self walking down.

She doesn’t have a mask in her pocket.

She doesn’t move to walk six feet away.

She leans in to hug me, as if it were the most natural,

ordinary thing to do. She looks offended

when I offer her an elbow.

She doesn’t yet know how a virus

will use genome origami to infect and replicate

inside host cells with terrible efficiency.

She doesn’t know the schools will close

and the stores will close and the streets will close

and the doors will close and it will all happen

in a week. She doesn’t know her daughter

will cry herself to sleep each night for weeks.

She doesn’t know her son will slip

into a darkness and rage she will try to carry.

How the days of her calendar will empty.

How pixilated her life will become.

How the hospital won’t let visitors in .

How she will miss her mother, her father, her friends.

How millions and millions will die.

And that’s just the health of it.

Part of me wants to tell her what’s coming.

I don’t.

Part of me wants to hug her back,

and I can’t quite explain why I do.

Because innocence.

Because she will be here soon.

