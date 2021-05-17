





Somewhere I’ve never been

reaches across the ocean

and wrenches my thoughts.

I don’t try to push it away.

I let the ache in,

let sorrow do its terrible

work. It slices in

deeper than I want it to,

but I do not resist.

All day I think of the small child

being pulled from the rubble.

All day I think of the many hands

reaching for small frightened body.

All day, I am softened by

grief, ravaged into tenderness.

Like this: Like Loading...