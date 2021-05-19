





Will I remember this day with its greening of grass,

its blooming of apple blossom, its stilling of pond?

Will I remember the sweetness of my daughter

not leaving the house for school on a Wednesday

because her classes are all online? Will I remember

how she comes to snuggle on the couch during lunch

and pinches my cheeks and teases me about my ugly feet?

Will I remember the terrible yellow sticky casings

of the cottonwood seeds, how they glue to the hood

of my car that rarely moves from the drive? Or

the lavender in the garden that always looks

grey and dead before it erupts into fragrant life?

Perhaps there is some wave of presence

that will carry such stillness forward, a current

of quiet, a tide of tenderness that will insist

on itself for years to come. How forgettable

it all is—and how cherished—this swooping of swallows,

this opening of iris. How necessary, this holding

my daughter while the dark pool of night curls around us,

this cradling each other as we say nothing at all.

