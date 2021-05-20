In the picture, we are laughing,

snuggled onto a bench in a bar,

falling all over each other, tipsy on love.

Julie is as always the most solid of us—

a mischievous, wicked and grinning foundation

for whatever we pile on.

Rachel leans on Julie, her head flung back,

her dark curls ribboning down her shoulders,

eyes closed, her smile dreamy and fixed in an eternal

air of happiness. And I have nearly

collapsed on her chest, my face contorted

in laughter that is forever about to burst.

We are like puppies, squirmy and vulnerable,

our bodies unguarded and innocent,

cuddling and twisting and vining

around each other, knowing ourselves

as skin and warmth and touch.

We knew nothing then of how our own bodies

would become weapons, how bursts of breath

charged with laughter would be perilous,

how dangerous our bodies would become.

Staring at the photo, I ache

for the sweet wine of connection,

the benediction of touch, the wild joy

of curling into each other, animals that we are,

staying safe by keeping each other close.

photo credit Kit Hedman