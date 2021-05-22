





Only when it rains do coyote willows

turn their brightest red, as they do

today in the drizzle and gray, and oh,

how I fall in love with them now,

these slender stems that know

how to regenerate from brokenness,

bringing their brilliant vermillion

to the dim of the day.



Let us live this way. When it is dark,

let us find what is brightest in us

and share it with the soggy world,

a thicket of grace in the midst of gloom,

not fancy, but rampant and so deeply willing

to share radiance, to dazzle, to blaze.

