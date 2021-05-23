





Please don’t tell me what will happen.

I’ve peeked before at the end of a book

and know how one detail learned too soon

can ruin the entire story.

Not that I wish to be patient.

Of course, I want to know what’s coming,

but this story only works in present tense.

Even when it makes me weep,

even when I’d rather put this story down,

even when I’d like to rewrite the last scene,

please, don’t give me even a little hint.

I am not sure I believe in happy endings,

but I believe in turning the page,

in holding the weight of the book in my hands,

and racing through the text,

my eyes eager to discover what comes next.

