





Rename it Year-the-Redwing-Blackbirds-Came-to-the-Yard.

Is it true they were never here before?

Or was I not here enough to hear them?

Rename it How-to-Read-Eyes-101. Or

Intro-to-Zoom. Or Age-of-the-Unmoving-Odometer.

Is that any better than COVID-19, which grates

like the righteous shouts of politicians?

Or coronavirus, which sounds like

a chorus of ventilators?

Call it Killer-of-the-Wise-Generation.

Or Bringer-of-Empty-Schoolyards.

Period-When-I-Lean-into-Uncertainty.

Time-I-Know-How-Human-We-Are.

Silver-Lining-for-Introverts.

Yet-Another-Chapter-of-Inequity.

Call it Life-Taker. World-Changer.

Pandemic. Prayer-breeder.

Loss-Bringer. Choice-Maker.

Teacher.

