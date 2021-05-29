





Sometimes when I fall long enough,

I stop hoping I will stop falling.

In those moments, when I no longer

wish for the wings of an answer,

or for the solid ground of resolution,

such beautiful surrender

in the dropping through space,

in submitting to the weight

of what it takes to hold a soul.



I wonder if Icarus felt it, too. Perhaps,

if only for a moment, he knew

the rush of air, the thrill of not trying

to inhibit the tumble, the gift of knowing

self as free fall, the skill of giving in,

every prayer coming out as sound of wind.

Like this: Like Loading...