

after Knowing Now You’ll Never Be a Clown by Jack Ridl



I’ll never be a tight rope walker

balancing above the canyon—

no net beneath me, just angry rapids,

no strap tethering me to the tight rope

to catch me should I fall.

But could I be a tightrope walker,

I would know the art of one step at a time,

would know how to tune out everything

except the step that comes next.

Or is it that I would know

how to tune in to everything

so I might better meet the next step?

If I were a tightrope walker,

I would trust myself

know every muscle intimately,

would have faith in my reflexes,

faith in how I respond to wind,

to challenge, to fear.

Instead of all this wondering

about what should next.

Instead of all this worry about

how to take a step.

