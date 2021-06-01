And as I merge onto the interstate

with its ten lanes of traffic and

semis and tolls, Emily sits primly

in the back seat and doesn’t

say a word. She was a bit reticent

to come along—we’re a long way

from Amherst, after all—but

she admitted she was tired

of the New England weather

and longed for something new.

As it is, it’s raining in Houston,

and the puddles on the pavement

splash up onto the windshield

and I grip the wheel more tightly,

sensing Emily’s rising panic.

All around us cars weave

and unweave, changing lanes,

charging the world with an unbraiding

rush. Then she says in a voice so quiet

I can barely hear it beneath

the hum of passing cars,

I loved someone once. It felt

something like this. Beside us,

a siren wails. Yes, she says,

fisting the white skirts of her dress,

Yes, it was exactly like this.



Like this: Like Loading...