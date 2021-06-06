





When they asked

for my identity card

I looked in my purse

and found someone else’s.

And someone else’s.

And someone else’s.

But not mine.

But it’s me, I said.

I turned to my friends

so they could vouch for me,

but their word was not enough

to prove I was myself.

When I woke,

I leaned deeper

into my being, my breath

giving me what no card,

no word could do.

Even the flesh is a trick.

Oh, how the morning shines.

