

for “the lucky buyer” who “went home with a certificate of authenticity” for an “immaterial sculpture” by Salvatore Garau





What could be more valuable

than nothing? The nothing that

frames “The Thinker,” the nothing

that nothing that holds every bowl,

every vase, every bust, every thought.

Let others buy the clay, the steel,

the papier-mâché. I will be satisfied

with nothing more than nothing.

Nothing pleases me. Nothing

enchants me. Nothing,

as Heisenberg says,

has a weight. Just think

of the space here beside me

where you are not.

If someone asks me why

I have a five-by-five-foot

empty space taped off in my home

with plaque that says I Am,

it is because I am so in love

with nothing. Imagine it—

nothing, the color of happiness,

nothing, the size of love,

nothing, the shape of god.



