Just because we cannot touch a rainbow

doesn’t mean it does not exist.

And just because a rainbow is predictable—

sunlight bent in a water drop

at an angle of forty-two degrees

and separated into all its wavelengths—

doesn’t mean it is not a miracle.



How many times have I been unable to touch you,

and yet I am certain of love.

And hasn’t a downpour taught us

to see all our own colors,

shown us how to bend to the world

in ways startling and new.



And isn’t it strange, how love

keeps shifting, changing place,

moves even as we move,

all the while shining, astonishing us

with what a little light in a storm can do.



