





The day is a stream

and your love a blue canoe;

there are rapids

around the corner

and all I can do,

unskilled as I am

in reading the waves,

is paddle with fervor—

terror in my gut,

and this goofy smile

glued to my face.

Tomorrow, perhaps,

the stream will be calm,

but today

the white roar of chaos

crashes all around,

rocking and tossing.

It does no good to pretend

life is anything but what it is,

so I paddle, I scull,

and I may not be dry

but dang, I’ve never

been so alive, my arms,

dripping in diamonding light,

our lives at stake.

