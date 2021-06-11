





In the corner of the window,

slumps an old gray cobweb.

No longer gossamer,

it holds the spring pollen

in its dull clumpen strands.

At the edge of the web,

a long dead mayfly trembles

in the wind, its abdomen bent,

legs broken and detached,

its wings more cloud, less shine.

There is so much of me

that is dusty and damaged,

so much I would like to clear away.

So much that is spent and dead.

My friend tells me all she can see

is beauty. Though I can’t find it here,

there is at least beauty in the looking

for beauty, beauty in the invitation

to see the world with a lens as open as friendship,

to see myself with eyes as generous as love.













