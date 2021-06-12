







The cotton is starting to fall from the trees

and already handfuls of white cover the ground.

Every year, it happens, this mid-summer snow,

and sitting here, I seem to exist in a now

that includes every summer—a now

of goose honk and bright pulse of cricket song,

deep green fields and whitewater.

I feel utterly tethered to the moment

and startlingly eternal—daughter

of blue sky and swallow flight, red cliff

and low golden light. What is forever

to the cottonwood trees if not now,

this very now when the tiny green seeds

are given fluffy white froth to travel on.

What is forever if not for this moment

of summer when I forget

whatever else I should be doing

and give myself up to scent of chokecherry,

prickle of grass, the unpredictable breeze.

