





I would like to go inside your pillow, hear

your breath and know you are okay, catch

the tears you cry when no one else is looking.

Today, you told me you don’t want to be held,

but I still want to hold you—want to meet you

with gentleness, support. How many years

have I been the one to comfort you, the one

you would run to, the one who could make

things feel better with a kiss and a shhh

and slow rocking of our bodies.

A pillow wouldn’t take it personally

if you didn’t use it. A pillow wouldn’t wonder

what it did wrong or wrestle with letting you go.

I try to invite that softness into myself,

try to transform my woundedness into feathery

acceptance. There is some unlikely magic in this—

a downy inner quiet that doesn’t try to fix anything,

that is content with being soft. And nothing changes,

and everything changes, oh terrible surrender,

oh beautiful tenderness that appears inside this loss.

Like this: Like Loading...