





I wake into the summer light

with summer skin and summer

eyes and breathe the summer’s

perfumed air and wear the sunshine

in my hair; and all around me

summer sings, cicada clicks and

broadtail wings. And evenings

steep in a honeyed glow

that transforms all the world

to gold. And if there is a winter

dream, I cannot find it in this

time when swallows wheel

and all is green and I’m

a wild and summer thing.

