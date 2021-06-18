The day bubbles up

like champagne, a burst

of effervescence, bright rush

of intoxication, a golden

stream of goodness—

and I, walking the trail

with my friend, find

I’m tipsy on laughter

and old love, forgetting

for the moment life might

be any other way—

remembering only

celebration, indulgence,

scent of white flowers,

a sparkling that lingers,

the glass somehow

always, sweet miracle,

so full.

