





reminds me of the day

my dad held me

in front of him

while riding his bike

and fifty years later,

I remember most

the moments before

the bite of the spokes

when we were laughing

in the muggy Wisconsin June,

the sky dark with rain,

the joy of being held by him,

the thrill of going fast,

the wind in our faces.

I remember most

how he picked me up

as I cried and carried me

as if I were precious.

Fifty years later,

though he is the one

in pain, he still picks me up

and carries me every time

we speak. Thousands

of miles away, he holds

me close.

