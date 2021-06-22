





Abducted, drugged and left

abandoned in a field, a bee

will still discover a way back

to its hive. Though day is night

and night is day, though

anesthetized, disrupted,

foggy, dazed,

the faithful bee returns.

Is it any wonder then,

the heart with its

ecstatic buzz, though dissuaded

by time, discouraged by

loss, deterred by neglect

or rejection, still manages

to navigate its way home?

Sometimes I feel it—

its beat, like the flutter

of wings, saying trust me,

I’ll lead you, finding home

is what I do best,

though the field is unfamiliar,

though I have

lost the path.

Like this: Like Loading...