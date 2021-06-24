





This morning I woke

thinking of all the people I love

and all the people they love

and how big the net

of lovers. It felt so clear,

all those invisible ties

interwoven like silken threads

strong enough to make a mesh

that for thousands of years

has been woven and rewoven

to catch us all.

Sometimes we go on

as if we forget

about it. Believing only

in the fall. But the net

is just as real. Every day,

with every small kindness,

with every generous act,

we strengthen it. Notice,

even now, how

as the whole world

seems to be falling, it

is there for us as we

walk the day’s tightrope,

how every tie matters.

