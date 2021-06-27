For Ivar





Today as we gently

spread mountain dirt

on your ashes

I think of

that snow blown day

three years ago

when we

at two below

were laughing

at how cold

we were and

how sticky

our skis.

It amazes me

how out of

bleakness

comes blessing.

To this day

your smile—

crooked

and wide as the mesa

we stood on—

still warms me,

your real smile

the only part

of that long cold race

I remember.

