





It could be any ordinary midsummer day

when the world redefines green

and the field leaps into leaf and bloom

and the birdsong plays in a nonstop loop,

but I’m sitting inside because it’s Monday

and there are bills to pay and deadlines

to meet and stovetops to scrub

and children to feed. I know

I’m supposed to seize the day and

walk in the waist-high wildflowers

that even now splay into deep purple bloom

in the alpine meadows still rung with snow,

but I know, too, there is work to be done.

Perhaps there is no such thing

as balance. There is only this story

of should versus should. For a moment,

I step out of the story and notice how

good it feels to not believe any of it,

to let myself be led by the next true thing—

this word asking to be written, this breath

asking to be breathed, this life wanting

to be loved no matter how I spend

these ordinary, precious hours.

