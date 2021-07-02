



The wine in the glass

remembers the long days in darkness

how it couldn’t breathe,

how it lost its scent of grape

and became more grapefruit,

more green pepper, more grass.

How it lost its harsh taste,

lost its astringence, and became

rounder, more smooth, more

wine. I, too, am changing

in these long days.

I, too, am converting what I’ve known

into what I will be.

I, too, am becoming something

I almost don’t recognize—

heady with transformation,

yet tethered by memory

of what it was like

to feel trapped,

what it was like

to steep in that darkness,

to have to learn to trust

whatever came next.

Post

Block

Status & visibility

VisibilityPublicPublishImmediatelyStick to the top of the blogPending reviewEnable AMP

Permalink

Categories

UncategorizedAdd New Category

Tags

Add New Tag

Separate with commas or the Enter key.

Excerpt

Write an excerpt (optional)Learn more about manual excerpts(opens in a new tab)

Discussion

Open publish panel

Document

The wine in the glass

remembers the long days in darkness—

how it couldn’t breathe,

how it lost its scent of grape

and became more grapefruit,

more green pepper, more grass.

How it lost its harsh taste,

lost its astringence, and became

rounder, more smooth, more

wine. I, too, am changing

in these long days.

I, too, am converting what I’ve known

into what I will be.

I, too, am becoming something

I almost don’t recognize—

heady with transformation,

yet tethered by memory

of what it was like

to feel trapped,

what it was like

to steep in that darkness,

to have to learn to trust

whatever came next.