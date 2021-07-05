

at the Immersive van Gogh exhibit in Chicago





Dark, and then suddenly

gold, gold in a major chord,

gold as if living inside Sunflowers,

gold in the ear drums, gold pulsing in pores,

gold thrumming in breath.

golden thoughts of only large sunflowers

van Gogh painted in anticipation.

Gold is perhaps the color of hope,

and so, bombarded with gold

on the walls, gold on the floor,

gold on my skin,

is it any wonder golden tears

fall like petals down the cheeks?

Perhaps, you, too, have prepared

for something beautiful

that hasn’t come to pass.

Perhaps, you, too, have lived

in that golden world

long enough to know it is real,

to know the beauty of bloom

so vibrant and full, know, too,

the beauty of withering.

Perhaps you, too, have known

love so golden the longer

you live it, the richer it becomes,

so rich you must create news colors

to know it, must give it away

to know at last how rich it is.

