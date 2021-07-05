

Happy Birthday Dad!





Into the boxes I slip

my father’s birth certificate,

his high school yearbooks,

his wedding album,

and the diploma for his PhD.

I fold waders and coats,

pack saws and hammers,

wires and electrical things

I can’t name—but he can.

I pack journals filled with notes

of his favorite trips,

crossbow arrows

and feathers for tying flies.

But a life doesn’t fit in boxes.

No way to pack his glittering eyes,

his quick smile, the way he laughs

in recognition as I hold up

an old favorite knife.

No way to pack the hard years,

the wrestling with pain,

his drive to show up anyway,

day after day,

determined to bring his best

to the world, determined

to love life outside

the box.

