





We watch as the sculptors pitch

and chisel, splitting the stone

to separate what is wanted

from what is not.

The marble, recently quarried,

is still soft. Can be worked, refined,

polished. As we watch, horses

emerge from one large block.

A dragon appears in another.

There—eyes. There—a hand.

There—a rabbit’s ear. Marble

dust hangs in the air

and the rhythmic beat of mallets

rings out a creation song.

I like best the statues

that appear unfinished—

a roughened breast,

an incomplete cheek,

smooth innuendo of a fold in a dress.

I swear I feel my own story

being chiseled by some great hand,

the block of my life not yet hardened,

not completely. Here the rasp of grief,

here the riffler of joy to enhance the shape

of my days—I am yet a suggestion

of what I will become.

It takes so much breaking to find

the final form.

It takes so much abrasion

to bring out the shine.

Like this: Like Loading...