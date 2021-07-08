Riding our bikes through the warm summer night,

the dark itself parted to let us pass;

wind in our hair, soft whir of the wheels—

and an almost irrational joy grew in me then,

such simple joy, as if joy were always here,

waiting to flourish, needing only to be noticed.



And is joy latent in everything?

I have felt it sometimes in the washing

of dishes, in mowing the lawn,

in peeling the carrots, even washing

the fishtank and scrubbing the floor.



So could it be, too, inside worried pacing?

In envy? In sighing? In the clenching of fists?

Is there joy where I can’t imagine it?

Joy—waiting to spin like a wheel,

waiting to rise like laughter

that careens through the deepening dark.

