

with gratitude to e.e. cummings, Father Blakeslee and all the other hands





There was perhaps a woman

who saw a thin book of poems

left on a park bench, and because

it was beginning to rain, she picked it up

and noticed it belonged to the library,

and because she was a good woman,

though not much inclined to reading,

she returned it through the metal slot

so the librarians, trained in organization,

could slip it back on the shelves where

it was forgotten amongst other books of verse

until, at last, it was pulled from the stacks

to be sold for pennies by the Friends of the Library.

And a man, a priest, who was looking for fiction,

picked up the old book and saw

how the words leapt across the page

and he thought of a girl he knew

who thrilled with language and how it played,

so he bought the book

and wrote in red pen on the second page,

For Rosemerry, who loves words

with their sometimes and special times,

and even dream time texture!

And she read the inscription, then

read the book. Again. And again.

And her mind was filled with

su nli ght t

o

verand

o

vering

and she fell deeper into herself

in new unpredictable ways,

and the words grew in her

like bindweed, tap rooted and

insistent, blooming profusely,

until they changed everything

about the way she saw the world

changed her the way lighting

changes everything,

filled her with wild potential

and a belief in communion and possibility.

For decades, she’s thanked Father Blakeslee

in her mind, thanked him for gift of the book,

but more, for the gift of a path, the gift of potential—

the kindness a small act he likely forgot,

never knowing how it changed her life.

But never until today

did she think to thank all the others

who delivered cummings to her hands—

thank the librarians, of course, who curated it,

and thank whoever made the clear plastic sleeve

so the book would not be ruined in the rain,

and thank the woman who perhaps found the book

in the park and took it back to its home.

Yes, bless all who return things to where they belong,

bless all who help things find their “right” place,

things such as this treasured old book of 73 poems on my desk,

which smells of old paper and gratitude,

its pages open even now to a poem

about how it is we live in a magic world.

