

for Laurie Wagner Buyer





I remember her handwritten letters—

her careful cursive telling

me about freezing the ripe plums

and the tree in the back yard

and sitting in the passenger seat

watching the world go by.

I remember walking with her

and admiring the sway

of her hips, her generous smile,

how everyone turned to watch her.

But most of all I remember

the way she loved to fall in love—

how she gave herself over so completely

to partnership. There are some

who love like virga—the rain

that falls but never reaches the land.

But she loved like a long steady rain—

the kind that seeps in slowly

and reaches the deepest roots.

The kind of rain that makes the whole world

glisten. The kind of rain

she might have written me about—

how it drizzles down the windows,

clings to the pane, how in every drop,

if you look, you can resee the world.







Dear friends, I am well aware there are two amazing Laurie Wagner Buyer poets. This one is about the Laurie Wagner Buyer who lived in Texas.

Like this: Like Loading...