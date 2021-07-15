





And so the boy who would become

the emperor of Rome, the boy

who would one day defeat the Parthian Empire

and rebel Kingdom of Armenia,

the boy who would rule through the Antonine Plague

the boy who would become father of Stoicism—

when that boy learned of the death

of his favorite tutor, he wept and wept,

was a wild and uncontrollable thing.

And his stepfather, the emperor,

refused to let him be comforted

or calmed. “Neither philosophy

nor empire takes away natural feeling,”

he said. Oh, the gift of being given ourselves—

despite teachings, despite expectation,

despite shoulds, despite strength—

the gift to fall deeper into our own humanness,

horrible and beautiful as it is, to know the terrible

blessing of love, oh how it hurts, to know

ourselves as tender beings, to trust how

our love touches everything. Everything.

Like this: Like Loading...