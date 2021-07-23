







Sitting in Colorado

I think of my parents sitting

in Illinois,

how tonight in different

kitchens together we savor

the Slovenian sweet bread

of my father’s childhood,

the sweet bread

his mother would make—

savor not just the taste

but the memory of the taste,

the paper thin crust,

the ground walnuts,

the honey.

Savor not just the loaf

but the memory of the hands

that once made the loaf,

the happiness as we ate it,

the communion in the joy.

Tonight, I break the bread

into tiny pieces, eat it slow,

imagine us at the same

loving table now

and years and years ago.

We are alone, not alone.

The bread tastes

like family, like home.







If you are unfamiliar with this Eastern European nutroll delicacy (pronounced puh-TEET-suh), you can read more about it here.

