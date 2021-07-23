





Again tonight Macbeth kills Duncan,

stabs him in his sleep as he has done

for four hundred twenty-five years,

as he’s destined to do for how many

hundreds of years more, never able

to break from what’s been written,

ever a victim of his flaws. As I walk

away from the blood-stained stage

into the warm night, I notice how

with every step across the damp grass

my story is still being written,

notice how unfinished I am—

a flawed human yet in service

to the human I will become.

Praise the power to evolve,

the chance to choose to be flower

and not the snake beneath it. Praise

the power to walk away from the script,

to walk away from prophesy, to walk

into the next scene as it comes. Praise

the chance to change, to transform, to turn

while the candle, though brief, still burns.

