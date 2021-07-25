





They don’t like it. For a day,

maybe two, they’ll hang limp

in the beds. I try to talk them

through it, try to tell them

it will be okay. But no one

wants to hear it will be okay

when it feels as if

the world is ending,

especially not nasturtiums—

nasturtiums can’t hear,

which makes me wonder

how much of what I say

to comfort others is really

intended to comfort myself.

In two days, the nasturtiums

will be upright and bright.

And I’ll praise them, tell them

I knew they could do it,

tell them how resilient they are.



