

You belong among the wildflowers.

—Tom Petty, “Wildflowers”





Standing alone

in a high and steep meadow

surrounded by a million million

pale purple aster,

a person might be,

at least for a moment,

a many petaled thing,

might know the blue sky

in a new blue way;

might want to visit the self

as curious as a bee

stepping into the golden center

of things. What luck

to climb into beauty,

to stumble into

the self greater than the self,

to forget for a moment that worry,

that burden, that loss,

and simply purple, to wildly

purple, to purple with abandon,

to purple without thought,

to humbly purple,

to purple.









