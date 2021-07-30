

for Dave





From this glass of chilled apricot wine,

bottled just days ago,

I drink the long days of summers past,

a potent sweetness that comes

only with time. I drink the memory

of the hands that harvested the fruit,

the memory of patience,

memory of soft rain and deep blue.



If I could bottle this day,

would there be enough sweetness in it

to make a wine I could savor?

Were there enough moments

when I fell in love with the world?

A laugh with a friend, scent of pine needles,

cold shower on hot skin,

and this glass of apricot wine.



Could I learn, as this wine has,

how to let goodness develop,

how to invite the taste of something wonderful

that wasn’t originally here?

In this wine, hints of pineapple, lemon,

plum. By what magic do they appear?

Oh world, teach me that patience.

Teach me to trust in time, to trust

in magic I don’t understand,

to improve with age, like apricot wine.





