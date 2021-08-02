





On the day

I most needed

to remember

how to pray,

a prayer shawl

arrived in the mail.

I wrapped myself in it

and felt in the trinity stitch

the singing of my name,

felt the colors tether me

to my own heart.

Sometimes when we

feel most alone,

the world conspires

through the goodness

of others to remind us

who we are,

remind us that now

is the right moment

to wrap ourselves

in the kind of beauty

no fear can extinguish,

now is the right moment

to feel how,

though we are alone,

love floats

around our shoulders

soft and so warm.







