





So full of sugar,

the ripe plums

on the counter

begin to split

their skin—a sign

they’re beginning

the journey

to wine.



Sometimes,

like today,

hiking through

spruce forests and

wildflower meadows,

past beaver ponds

and through

clearings of chanterelles,

I, too, feel as if

I could split—

so filled with

the sweetness

of life I almost

explode,

tipsier by the moment

broken open

by joy.

