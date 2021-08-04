





I wish you the peace of sleep,

your breath a canoe

that carries you

toward the next moment

without any need

for you to touch the oars.

How easily you arrive.



Oh, to trust the world like that—

trust you will be carried,

not just in sleep,

but in waking dreams,

trust no matter how high the waves,

the skiff of grace

has a seat for you.

And oh, to let go of the oars—

there is no steering

toward what comes next.

