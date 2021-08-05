





In the dark, we follow

the wail of live jazz

till at last we discover

the trio playing

on the street corner.



Not all invitations

to fall in love with life

are this easy to follow—

just turn the corner,

walk a few blocks,

then find a place to linger.



But tonight, the invitation

is so clear: to be led by the music

of the moment, to listen

with the silence inside.



