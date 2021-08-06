

for Ulli, Happy Birthday!





I love harmony, she says as she claps

and laughs and settles in her chair

in the sun. And I think of all the times

we have sung, have sung in harmony—

in stairwells and forests, on stages

and in living rooms, standing

in the current of the Gunnison River

and sitting on the back stoop of the farm,

our voices soaring on different paths together—

like two notes holding hands as they move

together through time.

I have come to trust her voice below

as I sing in some interval above.

I have come to trust what voices do

is a metaphor for love. I have come

to trust that dissonance can always

be resolved. I have come to trust

that harmony is the soundtrack of the soul.

And so we sing. We sing again—

sing in the sun, in the rain.

And though we sing of loss, though we sing

of great change, though we sing

of goodbyes and breaking chains,

the harmony offers its beauty to everything,

and so in this uncertain world

she finds and shares harmony

and we sing and we sing and we sing.

