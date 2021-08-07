





It’s not as if the door can decide:

Open. Closed. Locked. Unhinged.

The door is ever at the mercy

of the hand on the knob,

the shoulder that smashes it,

the wind that abruptly slams it shut,

the smile that swings it wide as noon.

Long ago, I learned every moment

has a door, and that those doors

never open themselves. That is why,

standing here, I am astonished

to see, through no effort of my own,

a door swing open. And how sweet

the surprise when I see

on the other side of the knob,

your hand.

Like this: Like Loading...