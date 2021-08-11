





It’s not the meteor shower

with its wild arcs of light

that unzip the velvet dark—

what moves me is the one star

that manages to shine

through the thick atmosphere,

a lone light in this giant dome,

not more than a speck,

yet it persists, constant.

There are many ways to shine,

it seems to say, its tiny glint

winking against midnight.

And the dark is deep and long.

