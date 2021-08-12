





What a loss it would be

to not have born so I

would have missed a

Thursday night like this

in which my son and I

walk the dark streets

in Georgia and watch

the lightning transform

the sky into pink flares

and smell some sweet

unnamable flower and

talk about Dodge Chargers

and knees and roaches—

I swear it has all been

worth it, every second

of fifty-one years, for this

hour in which there

are no bells, no shoulds,

no other tugs except

to take the next step

down the centerline

while in the distance,

raps another clap

of thunder.

