





At first, I wish my mother

would consider giving them away—

her new apartment is shy on cupboard space.

How many wine glasses do you need?

I ask, trying to sound reasonable.

She responds by saying,

But they’re for red wine,

as if that explains it—

as if of course, she needs eight

beautiful globe-shaped glasses

for serving pinot noir and merlot.

And they’re so hard to find

in this exact shape, she adds,

clearly pleased with these glasses

she has transferred

from home to home to home.

And so, I think, of course,

she needs these glasses

round as grapefruits, clear

as happiness. I imagine her

sipping a fruity red with easy-drinking

tannins and a super-soft finish.

I imagine the smile on her face

as she sips from the larger goblet

designed so the wine can contact

more air and thus open up

so its cherry and raspberry notes

shine through. I imagine the smile

on her face—and I slide

the glasses onto the shelf

and move on to the china,

the measuring cups, the spoons.

