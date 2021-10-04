





I did not know how beautiful,

grief could be, how generous—

like an improvised cello sonata

in a minor key, a melody

that leaps and wails, unfurls

into harmonic bloom

and makes the whole body

tremble. There is a purity

in it—a sweetness that says

you are here and I will hold you

as long as you meet me.



When others tell me

they wish they could take

some fraction of the pain,

I thank them and I mean it,

but I would not let them

take even the tiniest portion.

To meet grief is to be

deeply steeped in love,

to know the self as wildly alive,

tugged apart by beauty, by loss.



And grief draws its bow

across the strings of the moment—

sonorous and lyrical.

Oh this sensuous rush of the world.

And how is it through tears, through ache,

through breathtaking pain,

I find myself saying thank you?









